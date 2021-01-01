About this product
Gr2 Titanium
Pencil Can Connect To Carb Cap Base
Carb Cap is Included
Pencil Can Connect To Carb Cap Base
Carb Cap is Included
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!