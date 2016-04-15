About this strain
Bubblegun is a hybrid strain whose name plays homage to its genetics—it’s a slightly indica-dominant cross of Bubble Gum and AK-47. Good for treating insomnia and pain, this balanced hybrid starts off with uplifting effects that bring strong pain relief and sedation properties. As plants, Bubblegun shows off its indica side by staying short and flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. Flowers will be compact and give off a sugary bubble gum aroma. This strain is also popular for those looking to boost their appetite.
Bubblegun effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
35% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
39% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
14% of people report feeling headache
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
