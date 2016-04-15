Bubblegun is a hybrid strain whose name plays homage to its genetics—it’s a slightly indica-dominant cross of Bubble Gum and AK-47. Good for treating insomnia and pain, this balanced hybrid starts off with uplifting effects that bring strong pain relief and sedation properties. As plants, Bubblegun shows off its indica side by staying short and flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. Flowers will be compact and give off a sugary bubble gum aroma. This strain is also popular for those looking to boost their appetite.