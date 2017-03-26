About this strain
Blue Rhino is a potent cross of Blueberry and White Rhino that has a unique fruity aroma mixed with some skunky harshness. This plant may be of special interest to growers for its large flowers, which will get to their most impressive size when grown outdoors. Patients like this strain for its balanced mix of head and body effects, making it an option for staying focused or wanting to relax, depending on your needs.
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
