Blackberry and lemon flavored white chocolate infused with cannabis and lemon zest! Washington law states that edibles may not exceed 10mg THC per serving. Our kitchen team has dialed in the correct ratio of cannabis oil with incredible ingredients so the consumer gets a sweet treat without all the cannabis taste, but still maintains dosage consistency. We strive to hit 10mg per serving with each batch made, and 99% of the time
