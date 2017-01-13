About this strain
If you’re looking to kick back and unwind after a long day, Purple Goo is there to give you a hand. This strain is pure relaxation with a euphoric twist. Providing a moderately strong body sensation and a sense of spiritual elevation, Purple Goo is a great nighttime strain and may work well for those who suffer from pain, stress, and depression. This is a sweet-tasting strain and has a piney, floral smell.
Purple Goo effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
