Chocolate Glue by Third Eye Genetics is a delicious and pungent combination of a GG4 mother and a Chocolate Lava (Chocolate Kush x Hellfire OG) father. This strain emits a unique bouquet of pine, citrus, chocolate, and hashy spice while showing richer herbal notes on the exhale. It hits with a rush to the head, but like many OGs, its settles back down into the limbs as midweight sedation. Chocolate Glue’s mind-numbing buzz and pleasant physical effects make it a perfect option for unwinding after work.