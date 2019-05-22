A limited release from Ethos Genetics, Harambe was developed to honor and raise funds for the late gorilla of the Cincinnati Zoo. This cross of Original Glue, Citral Skunk, and Black Fire has a rich diesel aroma that is accompanied by subtle citrus notes. As with most strains coming from Ethos Genetics, Harambe is noted for its potency and thick blanket of trichomes that will help you wind down at the end of the day. Harambe may be hard to find, but your best bet will be in Colorado.