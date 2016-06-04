UK Cheese, also known as "Cognitiva," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain and phenotype of Skunk #1. UK Cheese is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. UK Cheese provides energetic, euphoric effects that allow for mental relaxation without sedation. Medical marijuana patients choose UK Cheese to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia and inflammation. UK Cheese features a flavor profile that is unique, with undertones of berry and spicy cheese. Growers say UK Cheese has dense nugs that are light green and coated in orange hairs. This weed strain was originally cultivated in the early 1990s by a UK collective group known as “Exodus”; as a result, this strain is also known as Exodus Cheese.