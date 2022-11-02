The Leafly Guide to Cannabis image pictured above was created with data provided by Confidence Analytics.

Test Date: 7.8.2019

Test Date: 7.8.2019

Scan the QR Code with your smartphone camera on the image carousel for more information or visit http://bit.ly/houseofcultivardubbbreath1782019 for the official Certificate of Analysis.



The top three terpenes in this cultivar were Myrcene (.34), Limonene (.17), Carophyllene (.16).

Terp total: 1.3



Myrcene (MUR-seen): Herbal. Most common terpene.

Limonene (LIM-o-neen). Citrus. Believed to provide anxiety and stress relief.

Caryophyllene (carry-OFF-ul-leen). Peppery. May have anti-inflammatory effects.



Foreign Matter+Seeds: Pass

LossOnDrying(Moisture): Pass

Water Activity: Pass

Microbiological: Pass

Mycotoxins: Pass

Pesticides: Pass



