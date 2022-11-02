About this product
The Leafly Guide to Cannabis image pictured above was created with data provided by Confidence Analytics.
Test Date: 7.8.2019
Scan the QR Code with your smartphone camera on the image carousel for more information or visit http://bit.ly/houseofcultivardubbbreath1782019 for the official Certificate of Analysis.
The top three terpenes in this cultivar were Myrcene (.34), Limonene (.17), Carophyllene (.16).
Terp total: 1.3
Myrcene (MUR-seen): Herbal. Most common terpene.
Limonene (LIM-o-neen). Citrus. Believed to provide anxiety and stress relief.
Caryophyllene (carry-OFF-ul-leen). Peppery. May have anti-inflammatory effects.
Foreign Matter+Seeds: Pass
LossOnDrying(Moisture): Pass
Water Activity: Pass
Microbiological: Pass
Mycotoxins: Pass
Pesticides: Pass
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
About this brand
House of Cultivar
Our mission is to cultivate, curate, and celebrate craft cannabis. Cultivar Farms is a collection of like-minded cannabis enthusiasts that bring decades of experience to bear in the pursuit of perfection. Throughout our journey, from hobbyist growers to commercial cultivators, we have developed a keen knowledge and appreciation for the nuances of a wide variety of genetic lineages. This knowledge not only guides our care for quality, but it fuels our desire to present a comprehensive collection of cultivars, and set the standards for what is to come. We respect the past, cherish the present, and embrace the future of cannabis.