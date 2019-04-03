About this product
About this strain
Bred by GG Strains, GlueChee crosses their famous Original Glue with Cheese. The flavor profile brings the funk with notes of cheese and gas that’ll pique your curiosity. Combining greats from two different countries, give GlueChee a try if you want to celebrate cannabis on a global scale.
GlueChee effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
House of Cultivar
Our mission is to cultivate, curate, and celebrate craft cannabis. Cultivar Farms is a collection of like-minded cannabis enthusiasts that bring decades of experience to bear in the pursuit of perfection. Throughout our journey, from hobbyist growers to commercial cultivators, we have developed a keen knowledge and appreciation for the nuances of a wide variety of genetic lineages. This knowledge not only guides our care for quality, but it fuels our desire to present a comprehensive collection of cultivars, and set the standards for what is to come. We respect the past, cherish the present, and embrace the future of cannabis.