About this strain
Strawberry Milkshake, a perfect 50/50 hybrid, flaunts the fruity flavor of its parent, Strawberry Soda, and the pungent richness of White Fire Alien OG. This combination leaves muscles relaxed and politely tranquilizes overactive, racing minds. Expect laughter, a touch of energy, and a noticeable weight in the eyes.
Strawberry Milkshake effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
House of Cultivar
Our mission is to cultivate, curate, and celebrate craft cannabis. Cultivar Farms is a collection of like-minded cannabis enthusiasts that bring decades of experience to bear in the pursuit of perfection. Throughout our journey, from hobbyist growers to commercial cultivators, we have developed a keen knowledge and appreciation for the nuances of a wide variety of genetic lineages. This knowledge not only guides our care for quality, but it fuels our desire to present a comprehensive collection of cultivars, and set the standards for what is to come. We respect the past, cherish the present, and embrace the future of cannabis.