Bred by John Dieser of Verano brands, Super Glu is a backcrossing with Original Glue. The strain highlights the diesel aroma of its parent, but tastes more floral with added rich coffee notes. Buds are caked in trichomes.
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
61% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
23% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
23% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
House of Cultivar
Our mission is to cultivate, curate, and celebrate craft cannabis. Cultivar Farms is a collection of like-minded cannabis enthusiasts that bring decades of experience to bear in the pursuit of perfection. Throughout our journey, from hobbyist growers to commercial cultivators, we have developed a keen knowledge and appreciation for the nuances of a wide variety of genetic lineages. This knowledge not only guides our care for quality, but it fuels our desire to present a comprehensive collection of cultivars, and set the standards for what is to come. We respect the past, cherish the present, and embrace the future of cannabis.