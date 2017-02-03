House of Loud
Blueberry OG Crumble
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This crumble from House of Loud is a sweeter option for indica lovers. The Blueberry genetics really come alive on the tastebuds during a nice low-temp dab. Very versatile and easy to work with - put it on your nail, in your pen or a bit on your bowl.
Blueberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
39% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!