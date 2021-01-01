House of Loud
Citrus Shine Shatter
House of Loud's Citrus Shine Shatter results from a pull of our Citrus Shine flowers to yield a premium concentrate with a shatter-like consistency that retains the maximum potency and full flavor of the starting material. Described as "sunshine in a bag," Citrus Shine is an uplifting sativa that boasts a zesty flavor profile characterized by heavy citrus notes akin to the popular household cleaner this concentrate shares its name with.
