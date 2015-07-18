Loading…
Logo for the brand House of Loud

House of Loud

Pine Tar Kush Shatter

IndicaTHC 23%CBD

House of Loud's Pine Tar Kush Shatter is the classic Indica concentrate that delivers a relaxing body high with each and every dab. Extracted into a beautiful Shatter with naturally piney scents and flavors, Pine Tar Kush is a full Indica strain with abilities to send your body into a wave of relaxation.

Pine Tar effects

Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
44% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
44% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
