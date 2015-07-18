House of Loud
Pine Tar Kush Shatter
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
House of Loud's Pine Tar Kush Shatter is the classic Indica concentrate that delivers a relaxing body high with each and every dab. Extracted into a beautiful Shatter with naturally piney scents and flavors, Pine Tar Kush is a full Indica strain with abilities to send your body into a wave of relaxation.
Pine Tar effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
44% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
44% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
