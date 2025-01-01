About this product
This Strain grown by House of Sacci took home 1st place in the LI Cannabis Cup 2024. These dense nugs have a gassy complex smell that will leave your mouth watering for more. Bred by Umami for flavor, this cross of Gary Payton x Zwish will quickly become your new favorite.
About this brand
House of Sacci
Our strains are hand-selected for their exceptional genetics and cultivated in our state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot greenhouse.
