About this product
Combining the award-winning Chem Dog 91 and Do-Si-Do bring us this powerful hybrid worthy of the name. Rich notes of incense, sweet cookie dough, and a hint of diesel deliver an uplifting cerebral buzz that gently transitions into a smooth wave of relaxation that lasts.
Pre-rolls come 7 to a pack.
Pre-rolls come 7 to a pack.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Combining the award-winning Chem Dog 91 and Do-Si-Do bring us this powerful hybrid worthy of the name. Rich notes of incense, sweet cookie dough, and a hint of diesel deliver an uplifting cerebral buzz that gently transitions into a smooth wave of relaxation that lasts.
Pre-rolls come 7 to a pack.
Pre-rolls come 7 to a pack.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
House of Sacci
Our strains are hand-selected for their exceptional genetics and cultivated in our state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot greenhouse.
Notice a problem?Report this item