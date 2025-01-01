About this product
Melt away stress with the freshest, cold water-bubbled, sifted, and hand-pressed Moroccan-style brown hash made from top strains.
Our classic hash is rich, pliable, and packed with concentrated cannabinoids, offering a smooth, slow burn and bold flavor.
Small but mighty—just a pinch goes a long way.
About this brand
House of Sacci
Our strains are hand-selected for their exceptional genetics and cultivated in our state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot greenhouse.
