About this product
Described as the perfect combination, it’s potent, relaxing, sedating, and euphoric - all at the same time.
Our premium flower is cultivated with precision and care in our state-of-the-art New York greenhouse. Hand-trimmed and slow-cured to perfection, each bud delivers full flavor, rich aroma, and powerful effects. With no stems or shake—just clean, terpene-rich flower—you’ll experience the purity and potency of top-tier genetics in every strain.
Pre-rolls come 7 to a pack.
About this brand
House of Sacci
Our strains are hand-selected for their exceptional genetics and cultivated in our state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot greenhouse.
