Described as the perfect combination, it’s potent, relaxing, sedating, and euphoric - all at the same time.



Our premium flower is cultivated with precision and care in our state-of-the-art New York greenhouse. Hand-trimmed and slow-cured to perfection, each bud delivers full flavor, rich aroma, and powerful effects. With no stems or shake—just clean, terpene-rich flower—you’ll experience the purity and potency of top-tier genetics in every strain.



Pre-rolls come 7 to a pack.