Powerful and long-lasting, this cross of Chem 91 and Face-off OG delivers a euphoric high while keeping your mind clear and focused, perfect for taking on every kind of day.
Pre-rolls come 7 to a pack.
Pre-rolls come 7 to a pack.
About this brand
House of Sacci
Our strains are hand-selected for their exceptional genetics and cultivated in our state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot greenhouse.
