About this product
This high-THC, terpene-rich indica born from Sunset Sherb x Zwish delivers a warm, fuzzy, and comforting body high with vibrant notes of citrus, soap, cinnamon, and pine.
Our strain-specific kief is dry-sifted from our finest flower, delivering a dusting of pure trichome magic that’s perfect for topping bowls, rolling into joints, or leveling up your sesh.
Small but mighty—just a pinch goes a long way.
About this brand
House of Sacci
Our strains are hand-selected for their exceptional genetics and cultivated in our state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot greenhouse.
