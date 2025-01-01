This high-THC, terpene-rich indica born from Sunset Sherb x Zwish delivers a warm, fuzzy, and comforting body high with vibrant notes of citrus, soap, cinnamon, and pine.



Our strain-specific kief is dry-sifted from our finest flower, delivering a dusting of pure trichome magic that’s perfect for topping bowls, rolling into joints, or leveling up your sesh.



Small but mighty—just a pinch goes a long way.