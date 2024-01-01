About this product
Heighten sensation & enhance intimacy with our CBD Gummies for Sex.
These delicious CBD gummies for sex are designed to take your intimate experiences to the next level. Our expertly crafted formula combines 200mg of Horny Goat Weed extract, 100mg of Maca Root extract, 10mg of Ashwagandha extract, and 15mg of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD in every gummy to promote desire, increase blood flow, and heighten sensitivity.
Perfectly dosed and packaged, these gummies are easy to take on the go, and with 10 gummies per box, you'll have plenty of opportunities to elevate your intimate moments. Whether you're looking to reignite the passion in your relationship or simply enhance your own solo play, our CBD gummies for sex are the perfect addition to your routine.
Crafted with care and made with only the highest-quality ingredients, House of Wise CBD Sex Gummies (sometimes referred to as Seggs Gummies) are legal, safe, and effective. So why wait? Try them today and take your intimate experiences to the next level.
Looking to add libido into your everyday routine? See how you can add the Daily Libido Gummies to your wellness routine and enhance your desire.
About this brand
House of Wise
Welcome to House of Wise, your premier destination for luxury CBD and wellness solutions. At House of Wise, we believe in empowering individuals to reclaim control over their sleep, sex, stress and strength. With our premium full-spectrum CBD products, meticulously crafted to deliver optimal efficacy for all, we're revolutionizing the discourse on health and wellness. Our mission extends beyond offering exceptional products; we're committed to breaking down barriers, dispelling stigmas, and fostering a supportive community. Through insightful content, unwavering trust in our products, and a dedication to inclusivity, we're redefining what it means to live wisely. Join us on this transformative journey towards well-being.
License(s)
- FL, US: F24000001348
