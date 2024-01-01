Ready to take control of your sleep? Our CBD Sleep Gummies are here to help you get the restful night's sleep you deserve. Made with 25mg of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD, along with 5mg of melatonin and other natural sleep aids, our gummies are designed to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
Say goodbye to tossing and turning all night and hello to waking up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day. With a delicious orange ginger flavor and easy-to-take gummy format, our CBD Sleep Gummies are the perfect addition to your nightly routine. So why not treat yourself to a good night's sleep and try our CBD Sleep Gummies today?
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Welcome to House of Wise, your premier destination for luxury CBD and wellness solutions. At House of Wise, we believe in empowering individuals to reclaim control over their sleep, sex, stress and strength. With our premium full-spectrum CBD products, meticulously crafted to deliver optimal efficacy for all, we're revolutionizing the discourse on health and wellness. Our mission extends beyond offering exceptional products; we're committed to breaking down barriers, dispelling stigmas, and fostering a supportive community. Through insightful content, unwavering trust in our products, and a dedication to inclusivity, we're redefining what it means to live wisely. Join us on this transformative journey towards well-being.