Elevate your day and awaken your spirit. Our energy candles are an energizing blend of self-love, motivation, and badassery to help you crush your goals and get stronger every day.
Top notes: Bergamot, Pink Grapefruit, Petitgrain Mid Notes: Lemongrass, Mandarin Base Notes: Sandalwood, Musk 5.8 oz. Typical burn time is 40+ hours Made from a natural soy wax blend with premium cotton wicks and custom fragrance oils Nontoxic and contains no lead, plastics, paraben, synthetic dyes, or phthalates
Welcome to House of Wise, your premier destination for luxury CBD and wellness solutions. At House of Wise, we believe in empowering individuals to reclaim control over their sleep, sex, stress and strength. With our premium full-spectrum CBD products, meticulously crafted to deliver optimal efficacy for all, we're revolutionizing the discourse on health and wellness. Our mission extends beyond offering exceptional products; we're committed to breaking down barriers, dispelling stigmas, and fostering a supportive community. Through insightful content, unwavering trust in our products, and a dedication to inclusivity, we're redefining what it means to live wisely. Join us on this transformative journey towards well-being.