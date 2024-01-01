Energy Candles: Smells Like Strength Candle (5.8oz)

by House of Wise
THC —CBD —
About this product

Elevate your day and awaken your spirit.
Our energy candles are an energizing blend of self-love, motivation, and badassery to help you crush your goals and get stronger every day.

Pairs well with our energy gummies.

Top notes: Bergamot, Pink Grapefruit, Petitgrain
Mid Notes: Lemongrass, Mandarin
Base Notes: Sandalwood, Musk
5.8 oz.
Typical burn time is 40+ hours
Made from a natural soy wax blend with premium cotton wicks and custom fragrance oils
Nontoxic and contains no lead, plastics, paraben, synthetic dyes, or phthalates

About this brand

Logo for the brand House of Wise
House of Wise
Welcome to House of Wise, your premier destination for luxury CBD and wellness solutions. At House of Wise, we believe in empowering individuals to reclaim control over their sleep, sex, stress and strength. With our premium full-spectrum CBD products, meticulously crafted to deliver optimal efficacy for all, we're revolutionizing the discourse on health and wellness. Our mission extends beyond offering exceptional products; we're committed to breaking down barriers, dispelling stigmas, and fostering a supportive community. Through insightful content, unwavering trust in our products, and a dedication to inclusivity, we're redefining what it means to live wisely. Join us on this transformative journey towards well-being.

License(s)

  • FL, US: F24000001348
