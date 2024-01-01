Get a boost of energy without the jitters.



Take control of your day with House of Wise CBD energy gummies "strength". Our specially formulated gummies are designed to provide you with a natural, sustained energy boost without any of the jitters or crashes associated with traditional energy drinks.



Each gummy contains 60mg of caffeine, equivalent to a small cup of coffee, as well as 10mg of beetroot juice extract and B vitamins to support overall physical and mental performance. Plus, with 15mg of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD in every gummy, you'll also experience a sense of calm and relaxation that can help you stay focused and productive.



Our strength gummies come in convenient, individually-wrapped packets, making them easy to take on-the-go whenever you need a quick pick-me-up. Whether you're tackling a busy workday, hitting the gym, or just need a little extra energy to power through your to-do list, House of Wise Strength gummies have got you covered.



House of Wise Strength gummies is the perfect sidekick for your active lifestyle. Whether going for your morning run, making time for that gym class, or living a fast-paced lifestyle, our strength gummy is the perfect partner for your daily routine.

Show more