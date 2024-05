The ultimate Full House Bundle.



Get 1 box each of our Sleep, Sex, Strength, and Stress Gummies in one order.



Stress:



House of Wise Stress gummies are made with 100mg L-theanine to promote calm and focus + 15mg of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD in every gummy. Each box contains 10 gummies.



Sex:



House of Wise Sex gummies are made with 200mg horny goat weed extract + 100mg maca root extract + 10mg ashwagandha extract to promote desire + 15mg of



full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD in every gummy. Each box contains 10 gummies.



Sleep:



House of Wise Sleep gummies are made of 5mg of melatonin to promote better sleep + 25mg of



full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD in every gummy. Each box contains 10 gummies.



Strength:



Each House of Wise Strength Gummy is made with 15mg of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD + 60mg of caffeine + 10mg of beetroot juice extract + B vitamins so you can focus and finish your workout strong.



Each box contains 10 gummies.

Show more