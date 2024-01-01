Sex Candles: Smells Like Sex (5.8oz)

by House of Wise
THC —CBD —
About this product

The ultimate in sensual indulgence.

Experience the ultimate in sensual indulgence with the House of Wise Smells Like Sex Candle. Our stimulating blend of sweat, salt, and silk, paired with subtle notes of putting your pleasure first, creates a seductive and intimate atmosphere. Free of paraben and guilt, our candle is designed to enhance your intimate moments without any harmful ingredients.

Made from a natural soy wax blend with premium cotton wicks and custom fragrance oils, our candle has a typical burn time of 40+ hours and is non-toxic and free of lead, plastics, synthetic dyes, and phthalates.

Pair it with our CBD gummies for sex for an unforgettable experience.

About this brand

Logo for the brand House of Wise
House of Wise
Welcome to House of Wise, your premier destination for luxury CBD and wellness solutions. At House of Wise, we believe in empowering individuals to reclaim control over their sleep, sex, stress and strength. With our premium full-spectrum CBD products, meticulously crafted to deliver optimal efficacy for all, we're revolutionizing the discourse on health and wellness. Our mission extends beyond offering exceptional products; we're committed to breaking down barriers, dispelling stigmas, and fostering a supportive community. Through insightful content, unwavering trust in our products, and a dedication to inclusivity, we're redefining what it means to live wisely. Join us on this transformative journey towards well-being.

License(s)

  • FL, US: F24000001348
