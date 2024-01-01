Sex Kit

by House of Wise
THC —CBD —
About this product

Unleash your wild side with our best-selling kit.

The House of Wise CBD Sex Kit contains our best-selling Sex Gummies and Daily Libido. The perfect combo for enhanced sensation and enjoyment during any intimacy routine.

Introducing the House of Wise Sex Kit - the ultimate duo for an unforgettable night. Indulge in the powerful benefits of our best-selling Sex Gummies and Daily Libido for a heightened Libido boost.

Crafted with the finest ingredients, our Sex Kit provides a safe and natural way to enhance your sexual wellness. With regular use, you can expect to feel more relaxed, aware, and confident in your intimate moments. Whether you're looking to spice up your routine or take your pleasure to new heights, the House of Wise Sex Kit is the perfect addition to your self-care routine.

About this brand

Logo for the brand House of Wise
House of Wise
Welcome to House of Wise, your premier destination for luxury CBD and wellness solutions. At House of Wise, we believe in empowering individuals to reclaim control over their sleep, sex, stress and strength. With our premium full-spectrum CBD products, meticulously crafted to deliver optimal efficacy for all, we're revolutionizing the discourse on health and wellness. Our mission extends beyond offering exceptional products; we're committed to breaking down barriers, dispelling stigmas, and fostering a supportive community. Through insightful content, unwavering trust in our products, and a dedication to inclusivity, we're redefining what it means to live wisely. Join us on this transformative journey towards well-being.

License(s)

  • FL, US: F24000001348
