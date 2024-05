Take control of your sleep.

Your new CBD Sleep Kit contains a month's supply of House of Wise Sleep products.



Both products contain a blend of 5mg Melatonin + 25mg of Full Spectrum hemp-derived CBD in every dose.



30 drops per bottle + 10 gummies per box.



House of Wise CBD Oil for Sleep, also known as Sleep drops, are made of 5mg melatonin to promote better sleep + 25mg of Full Spectrum hemp-derived CBD in every drop. Each bottle contains 15 drops.



Melatonin is a hormone produced in the pineal gland, which helps to regulate sleep and wake cycles. It works with your natural cycles so House of Wise Sleep drops are best paired with a relaxing nighttime routine.



Our hemp-derived Full Spectrum CBD is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes (aka they play well together).



House of Wise Sleep gummies are made of 5mg melatonin to promote better sleep + 25mg of Full Spectrum hemp-derived CBD in every gummy. Each box contains 10 gummies.

