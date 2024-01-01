Stress Gummies + CBD

by House of Wise
THC —CBD —
Buy Here
  • Photo of Stress Gummies + CBD
  • Photo of Stress Gummies + CBD

About this product

Can't slow your brain down? We can.

Take control of your stress with House of Wise Stress gummies, the perfect solution for when life gets overwhelming. Packed with 100mg of L-theanine, an amino acid known for promoting calmness and focus, these gummies will help you tackle your day with ease. And with 15mg of Full Spectrum hemp-derived CBD in every gummy, you can experience the added benefits of natural relaxation and stress relief.

Say goodbye to anxiety and hello to a more balanced, centered you. Each box contains 10 gummies, so you can easily take them on-the-go and conquer any situation that comes your way. Order now and start living your best, stress-free life.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand House of Wise
House of Wise
Shop products
Welcome to House of Wise, your premier destination for luxury CBD and wellness solutions. At House of Wise, we believe in empowering individuals to reclaim control over their sleep, sex, stress and strength. With our premium full-spectrum CBD products, meticulously crafted to deliver optimal efficacy for all, we're revolutionizing the discourse on health and wellness. Our mission extends beyond offering exceptional products; we're committed to breaking down barriers, dispelling stigmas, and fostering a supportive community. Through insightful content, unwavering trust in our products, and a dedication to inclusivity, we're redefining what it means to live wisely. Join us on this transformative journey towards well-being.

License(s)

  • FL, US: F24000001348
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.