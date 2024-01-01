A calming blend of deep breaths, open spaces, inbox zero, and do not disturb mode.
Introducing the Smells Like (NO) Stress Candle from House of Wise - the ultimate solution for when you're feeling burned out and in need of some peace and tranquility. Our unique blend of essential oils, featuring a calming mix of deep breaths, open spaces, inbox zero, and do not disturb mode, is designed to help you find your inner calm and promote relaxation.
With a burn time of over 40 hours, our natural soy wax blend and premium cotton wicks ensure a clean and long-lasting burn, allowing you to enjoy the calming benefits of our (No) Stress Candle for hours on end. Whether you're dealing with a demanding workload, life's daily stresses, or simply need to unwind after a busy day, our stress relief candles are the perfect way to soothe your mind and ease your body. Embrace the calming ambiance and let our stress relief candle transport you to a peaceful and serene state of mind.
Welcome to House of Wise, your premier destination for luxury CBD and wellness solutions. At House of Wise, we believe in empowering individuals to reclaim control over their sleep, sex, stress and strength. With our premium full-spectrum CBD products, meticulously crafted to deliver optimal efficacy for all, we're revolutionizing the discourse on health and wellness. Our mission extends beyond offering exceptional products; we're committed to breaking down barriers, dispelling stigmas, and fostering a supportive community. Through insightful content, unwavering trust in our products, and a dedication to inclusivity, we're redefining what it means to live wisely. Join us on this transformative journey towards well-being.