House of Wise CBD stress relief drops is made of 50mg of L-theanine to promote calm + 15mg of Full Spectrum hemp-derived CBD in every 1 ml drop. Each bottle contains 15 drops.
The drops are easy to use and can be taken on the go, making them a convenient option for those with busy lifestyles. Simply shake well before use, place a 1 ml drop under the tongue, hold for 30-60 seconds before swallowing, and you're good to go.
Our stress drops are made with high-quality, all-natural ingredients and are vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free.
Welcome to House of Wise, your premier destination for luxury CBD and wellness solutions. At House of Wise, we believe in empowering individuals to reclaim control over their sleep, sex, stress and strength. With our premium full-spectrum CBD products, meticulously crafted to deliver optimal efficacy for all, we're revolutionizing the discourse on health and wellness. Our mission extends beyond offering exceptional products; we're committed to breaking down barriers, dispelling stigmas, and fostering a supportive community. Through insightful content, unwavering trust in our products, and a dedication to inclusivity, we're redefining what it means to live wisely. Join us on this transformative journey towards well-being.