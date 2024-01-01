About this product
Elevate your self-care routine.
Expertly curated to restore your mind and body in a completely natural way with our stress relief kit. Formulated with powerful botanicals, vitamins, and antioxidants, the products in this premium bundle provide a holistic approach to everyday skin health, relaxation, and mood balance. It's the perfect gift for yourself or anyone needing a little extra Zen. The value for this kit is unmatched!
What's Included In The Stress Relief Kit:
Stress Drops: (450mg)
House of Wise Stress Drops boasts a potent blend of 50 mg L-theanine and 15mg full spectrum hemp-derived CBD in every 1 ml drop, making them an ideal solution for those seeking instant relief from stress. With each small bottle containing 15 drops, these effective drops are the perfect on-the-go companion.
Face Serum: (300mg)
Our formula is created with sunflower seed oil, which packs a punch of protective antioxidants like vitamin E and vitamins A, C, K, and D to assist in defending your skin against free radicals that can cause premature aging. Additionally, we've included rosehip oil which contains essential fatty acids that promote healthy cell regeneration for a brighter, flawless complexion.
About this brand
House of Wise
Welcome to House of Wise, your premier destination for luxury CBD and wellness solutions. At House of Wise, we believe in empowering individuals to reclaim control over their sleep, sex, stress and strength. With our premium full-spectrum CBD products, meticulously crafted to deliver optimal efficacy for all, we're revolutionizing the discourse on health and wellness. Our mission extends beyond offering exceptional products; we're committed to breaking down barriers, dispelling stigmas, and fostering a supportive community. Through insightful content, unwavering trust in our products, and a dedication to inclusivity, we're redefining what it means to live wisely. Join us on this transformative journey towards well-being.
License(s)
- FL, US: F24000001348
