Expertly curated to restore your mind and body in a completely natural way with our stress relief kit. Formulated with powerful botanicals, vitamins, and antioxidants, the products in this premium bundle provide a holistic approach to everyday skin health, relaxation, and mood balance. It's the perfect gift for yourself or anyone needing a little extra Zen. The value for this kit is unmatched!



What's Included In The Stress Relief Kit:



Stress Drops: (450mg)



House of Wise Stress Drops boasts a potent blend of 50 mg L-theanine and 15mg full spectrum hemp-derived CBD in every 1 ml drop, making them an ideal solution for those seeking instant relief from stress. With each small bottle containing 15 drops, these effective drops are the perfect on-the-go companion.



Face Serum: (300mg)



Our formula is created with sunflower seed oil, which packs a punch of protective antioxidants like vitamin E and vitamins A, C, K, and D to assist in defending your skin against free radicals that can cause premature aging. Additionally, we've included rosehip oil which contains essential fatty acids that promote healthy cell regeneration for a brighter, flawless complexion.

