OG Diesel Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain with frosty dark green buds. It has a THC content of up to 19.5% and CBD levels of up to 0.36%.
OG Diesel Kush effects
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
43% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
43% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
