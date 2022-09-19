Our Azores High provides a strong, potent, almost tingly sativa high that will help you forget how hard it is to pronounce the word “Azores”. This highly enjoyable, and highly tasty sativa is a cross between Animal Cookies and Tangie. It has a sweet, cookie flavor with hints of bright orange. The kind of flavor that would make even the toughest British baking judge say “the flavors are there.”



DOMINANT TERPENES: Myrcene, Limonene, and Pinene