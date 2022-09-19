About this product
Our Azores High provides a strong, potent, almost tingly sativa high that will help you forget how hard it is to pronounce the word “Azores”. This highly enjoyable, and highly tasty sativa is a cross between Animal Cookies and Tangie. It has a sweet, cookie flavor with hints of bright orange. The kind of flavor that would make even the toughest British baking judge say “the flavors are there.”
DOMINANT TERPENES: Myrcene, Limonene, and Pinene
DOMINANT TERPENES: Myrcene, Limonene, and Pinene

Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.