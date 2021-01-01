About this product

Banana Belt is an indica derived from Banana OG and GMO that is rich with tropical scents and a subtle floral sweetness which will remind you of being somewhere relaxing and warm no matter where you are (maybe you ARE smoking it somewhere relaxing and warm, which sounds lovely). Banana Belt is also good for slipping into an easygoing creative space, like if you're someone who enjoys painting at night before bed (which also sounds lovely).