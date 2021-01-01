Houseplant
Rainband
Rainband is a cross between Triangle Kush and Animal Mints, and is an indica we love to smoke at the end of a long day when we've done lots of things and now would like to do fewer things. It's got a vanilla-like scent and other spice-like terpenes which go nicely with the relaxing high it produces. It's also great for hanging out and doing something like watching a movie with friends.
