Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Houseplant

Houseplant

Rainband

About this product

Rainband is a cross between Triangle Kush and Animal Mints, and is an indica we love to smoke at the end of a long day when we've done lots of things and now would like to do fewer things. It's got a vanilla-like scent and other spice-like terpenes which go nicely with the relaxing high it produces. It's also great for hanging out and doing something like watching a movie with friends.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!