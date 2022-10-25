Our Sea Smoke is a hybrid that balances the euphoric and uplifting energy of a Sativa with the subtly relaxing and mood-enhancing qualities of an Indica. It’s a great strain for creativity, as it gets your head going but keeps you from going too far in there. Sweet notes of citrus dominate the finish thanks to its lineage of Tangie x Mimosa. A wonderful smoke whether or not you’re anywhere near the sea.



MAIN TERPENES: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene