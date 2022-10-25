About this product
Our Sea Smoke is a hybrid that balances the euphoric and uplifting energy of a Sativa with the subtly relaxing and mood-enhancing qualities of an Indica. It’s a great strain for creativity, as it gets your head going but keeps you from going too far in there. Sweet notes of citrus dominate the finish thanks to its lineage of Tangie x Mimosa. A wonderful smoke whether or not you’re anywhere near the sea.
MAIN TERPENES: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene
About this brand
Houseplant
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.