Dogs often like to find a sunny spot in the room to take a nap in, but our Sun Dog is definitely not a sleepy strain. This Sativa is uplifting and social, not unlike a dog after the aforementioned nap in the sun, or pretty much any time. A cross between Nepali OG x Appalachia, it combines a bright and earthy nose with a creamy finish, which doesn’t really have anything to do with dogs but does make for a uniquely strong experience.



MAIN TERPENES: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene