Dogs often like to find a sunny spot in the room to take a nap in, but our Sun Dog is definitely not a sleepy strain. This Sativa is uplifting and social, not unlike a dog after the aforementioned nap in the sun, or pretty much any time. A cross between Nepali OG x Appalachia, it combines a bright and earthy nose with a creamy finish, which doesn’t really have anything to do with dogs but does make for a uniquely strong experience.
MAIN TERPENES: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.