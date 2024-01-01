Double OG Chem [Dimes]

by Hudson Cannabis
THC 14%CBD —
Hudson Cannabis grows heritage seeds in organic living soil, and utilizes the full powers of the sun and moon, for a naturally optimal experience. Founded by women, owned by farmers, and powered by regenerative agriculture — Hudson Cannabis is committed to cultivating a higher quality product that positively impacts our bodies, communities, and ecosystems.

  • Double OG Chem effects are mostly calming.

    Double OG Chem potency is lower THC than average.

Double OG Chem is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, sleepy, and energetic. Double OG Chem has 14% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Double OG Chem, before let us know! Leave a review.

Grown in the Hudson Valley from a single origin in living, organic soil for a potent high dictated by nature's brilliance and place. One handful of sun-fed living soil contains as many microorganisms as there are people on Earth. Harnessing the complexity of these biological relationships isn't just better for the planet. It creates a more complex product. We grow our cannabis in living soil because we prefer a more flavorful high that doesn't put chemicals and inorganic fertilizers into our bodies.

Farmed in living soil with the full power of the Sun and according to the cycles of the Moon, to tap into the best of you. The bodies of humans and plants are affected by the cycles of the Moon, Sun, and Earth, which is why we use these planets as guides in our farming practices and pay attention to their cycles when consuming cannabis.

We proudly grow a diverse range of unique genetics made possible through our extensive work with legacy seed vaults. By growing in organic living soil, we're able to produce incredibly complex and diverse Cannabinoid and Terpene profiles within the genetics we offer.

Our farm is nurtured by legacy farmers with a long family history in cannabis. We are proudly women-led and employee-owned. It is the mission of Melany and Freya, as the women leaders and Co-Founders of Hudson Cannabis, to restore the Earth and its people through the medicinal benefits of the cannabis plant. Our mission to restore people's relationship with Earth led their family to transition the company to employee ownership.

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000019
