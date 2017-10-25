Gelato [Dimes]

by Hudson Cannabis
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Gelato smells like a cloud of sweet melon. Its smooth, subtle citrus flavors warm️the body into a sauna of calm, leaving you refreshed like a cool cucumber. You can thank both parents for Gelato’s uniquely diverse profile of Caryophyllene chemical compounds. Use this strain to relax into gentle activity, or to help with pain, fatigue, or insomnia.

Hudson Cannabis grows heritage seeds in organic living soil, and utilizes the full powers of the sun and moon, for a naturally optimal experience. Founded by women, owned by farmers, and powered by regenerative agriculture Hudson Cannabis is committed to cultivating a higher quality product that positively impacts our bodies, communities, and ecosystems.

About this strain

Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 21%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a legendary status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.

About this brand

Hudson Cannabis
Grown in the Hudson Valley from a single origin in living, organic soil for a potent high dictated by nature's brilliance and place. One handful of sun-fed living soil contains as many microorganisms as there are people on Earth. Harnessing the complexity of these biological relationships isn't just better for the planet. It creates a more complex product. We grow our cannabis in living soil because we prefer a more flavorful high that doesn't put chemicals and inorganic fertilizers into our bodies.

Farmed in living soil with the full power of the Sun and according to the cycles of the Moon, to tap into the best of you. The bodies of humans and plants are affected by the cycles of the Moon, Sun, and Earth, which is why we use these planets as guides in our farming practices and pay attention to their cycles when consuming cannabis.

We proudly grow a diverse range of unique genetics made possible through our extensive work with legacy seed vaults. By growing in organic living soil, we're able to produce incredibly complex and diverse Cannabinoid and Terpene profiles within the genetics we offer.

Our farm is nurtured by legacy farmers with a long family history in cannabis. We are proudly women-led and employee-owned. It is the mission of Melany and Freya, as the women leaders and Co-Founders of Hudson Cannabis, to restore the Earth and its people through the medicinal benefits of the cannabis plant. Our mission to restore people's relationship with Earth led their family to transition the company to employee ownership.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000019
