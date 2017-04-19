About this product
King Kong [1oz Smalls]
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
King Kong, also known as "King Kong OG" and "King Kong Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Mothered by Ed Rosenthal Super Bud, King Kong is indica-leaning and provides head-to-toe effects as strong as the giant ape himself. These dense conic buds come frosted in crystals and ribboned in hairs despite its short flowering time of only 7 to 8 weeks. King Kong is known to have a pungent sour, skunky smell with long-lasting effects that target pain, nausea, anxiety, and the appetite. King Kong may offer uplifting and focused effects to be enjoyed any time of the day.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item