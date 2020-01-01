 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Humble Bee Gardens, Inc.
Humble Bee Gardens, Inc. Cover Photo

Humble Bee Gardens, Inc.

Simply True to Our Roots

Cultivars available by .6 gram pre-rolls, a gram, eighth oz, quarter oz,half oz and one ounce.
Cultivars available by .6 gram pre-rolls, a gram, eighth oz, quarter oz,half oz and one ounce.
Abacus, Berry Blossom, Cherry, C4, Early Bird and more available on our online store. Check it out!
Abacus, Berry Blossom, Cherry, C4, Early Bird and more available on our online store. Check it out!
Hemp Flower cultivars are available by the gram, eighth, quarter,half and one ounce.
Hemp Flower cultivars are available by the gram, eighth, quarter,half and one ounce.
Outdoor Hemp Flower. Cultivars are available by the gram, eighth, quarter,half and on
Outdoor Hemp Flower. Cultivars are available by the gram, eighth, quarter,half and on

About Humble Bee Gardens, Inc.

We are a hemp farm, wanting to share our methods, vibes, and products with you! Our practices such as compost teas are methods maintaining the ecosystem around our beautiful plants. Located in Southern Oregon, in a GMO banned area, our land is the foundation to cultivate to the fullest, healthiest potential. Our seeds and clones are carefully chosen, below the federal limit of 0.3% for THC.

Flower

more products

Hemp CBD topicals

more products

Miscellaneous

more products

Available in

United States, Oregon