Abacus flower’s three top terpenes are beta-Myrcene coming in at a 5.65%; trans-Caryophyllene 4.84%; and alpha-Pinene 7.5%. Abacus flower is great for memory retention. Abacus gives you a relaxing feeling yet focused mood and can silence the chatterbox when your mind. When the body and mind are in a relaxed state, your brain can rest, and in turn, when you are ready to focus on a task again, you will feel refreshed and with clarity. The level of CBD: 17.6%, Delta-9-THC: <LOQ, CBGA of 0.4 and Total Mass Percentage of Terpenes: 2.99