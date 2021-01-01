Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Humble Bee Gardens, Inc.

Humble Bee Gardens, Inc.

Abacus Hemp Flower - 1 Gram

Buy Here

About this product

Our Abacus comes in with total CBD of 17.6% and CBGA of 0.4

Terpene Analysis states mass percentages of alpha-Pinene, Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol, alpha-Bisabolol, Fenchyl Alcohol, beta, cis-Ocimene, Sabinene, beta-Myrcene, trans-Caryophyllene, alpha-Humulene, alpha-Farnesne, trans, beta-Ocimene, and terpineol.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!