Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Humble Bee Gardens, Inc.

Humble Bee Gardens, Inc.

Abacus Pre-Roll 1/2 Gram

Buy Here

About this product

CBD: 17.6%

delta-9-THC: <LOQ

Humble Bee Gardens' flower pre-roll 1/2 gram cones come in a hemp plastic tube.

Our pre-rolls are convenient, affordable and enjoyable.

These cones take the worry away that your hand-rolled joint may not be consistent with each puff.

When a joint isn't rolled right, it can burn unevenly and even have a harsher taste.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!