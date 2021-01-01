Humble Bee Gardens, Inc.
About this product
Cherry Pre-Roll 1/2 gram. Humble Bee Gardens’ flower pre-roll 1/2 gram cones come in a hemp plastic tube. Our pre-rolls are convenient, affordable and enjoyable.
These cones take the worry away that your hand-rolled joint may not be consistent with each puff.
When a joint isn’t rolled right, it can burn unevenly and even have a harsher taste.
