About this product

OTTO II pre-roll contains over 15% CBD-a, 0.13% Δ9-THC with medium-size premium seedless flowers. Humble Bee Gardens is happy to present this organically grown Otto II Hemp pre-rolls grown by our friends at DGR Farms. Outdoor grown, under the sun, maintaining complexity and richness. This product is vegan-friendly. These nugs come from one of the most stable indoor CBD hemp mothers around. Sativa is dominant for optimal serenity. With a one-of-a-kind terpene profile and full-spectrum effects, Otto II will make for a deeply expressive and ecstatic experience.



This premium bud will mellow you out without leaving you drooling or spacing. An unusually vigorous and weather-resistant strain, Otto II is maximized for potency and offers all of the relaxations of other strains with all of the ponderousness the inquisitive smoker could want.



Aimed to please, OTTO II has a fantastic cure with a solid nose-pleasing scent. Like most strains, it is rich in B-Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene, and a-pinene. This enjoyable pre-roll terpene content is in Farnesene (which is most commonly found in fruit coatings like apple skins) giving a slightly “green apple” aroma. Furthermore, each of these unique terpenoids contributes to Otto II’s incredible effects and alluring aromas. Pairs nicely with our Cherry Wine CBD hemp flower as both are fruity.



Packaging Information:

Buy this Otto II CBD pre-roll today. The tube made from hemp plastic is then placed in bubble wrap pouches and inserted into the appropriate mailer, envelope or box.