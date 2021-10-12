Hand blown Acorn-shaped glass pipe with semi-transparent fumed brown glass and a textured, bumpy cap and stem. This Acorn smoking bowl has a nice, deep bowl to inspire a long, relaxed session and can be made with a flat spot for sitting, or natural aesthetic round bottom for ultimate decor pleasure.



Acorn hand pipes are about 4 inches long, and are blown in Eugene, OR by Michael Sorenson of Humble Pride Glass