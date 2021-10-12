About this product
Hand blown Acorn-shaped glass pipe with semi-transparent fumed brown glass and a textured, bumpy cap and stem. This Acorn smoking bowl has a nice, deep bowl to inspire a long, relaxed session and can be made with a flat spot for sitting, or natural aesthetic round bottom for ultimate decor pleasure.
Acorn hand pipes are about 4 inches long, and are blown in Eugene, OR by Michael Sorenson of Humble Pride Glass
About this strain
Fluffer Nutter effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Humble Pride Glass
I am an independent glass artist from Eugene, Oregon who has been bringing unique art glass designs to you since 2001. I designed the Chili and Banana pipe in 2001-02, and have since created a full line of brightly colored, durable and functional glass art pipes which I personally handcraft just for you! All items are customizable upon request, and I strive to bring you excellent customer service and glass art at a reasonable price.