This chubby deep purple eggplant-shaped hand-blown glass pipe is weighty in the hand, yet not too large to handle at 4 inches long with an average 6 inch girth. The tip is crowned with a dark green stem and leaf cap, and the body is a rich transparent indigo hand-colored glass.
Purple Tonic effects
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
